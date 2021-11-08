Baba Ali's 'Nuclear Family' Explores The Ordinary

London based artist Baba Ali explores the ordinary on new single 'Nuclear Family'.

The songwriter came of age in New Jersey, and draws on his formative experiences in the United States.

'Nuclear Family' is online now, and it finds Baba Ali piercing the ordinary, and accomplishing something extraordinary.

Building from the ground up, he seems able to shine a light on the commonplace, illuminating it in the process.

He comments...

“At the start of writing the song, we only had the bassline and the drum beat, and I remember the idea for the chorus hook arrived almost immediately, with everything else easily falling into place around it. The chorus basically says it all: this mess of a world we’re in, we’re all in it together and that’s something to be hopeful about. I also like that the phrase nuclear family suggests something quite middle and average, and suburban, which is an experience most of us fall into but many times don’t like to admit”.

Recorded alongside Hot Chip's Al Doyle, you can check out 'Nuclear Family' below.

Baba Ali's new album 'Memory Device' is out on August 27th.

- - -