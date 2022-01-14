Baba Ali's 'Living It Up' Is A Bold Return

Baba Ali have shared their new single 'Living It Up'.

The two piece - vocalist Baba Doherty and guitarist Nik Balchin - have undeniable promise, with their barbed approach masking a refined use of melody.

'Living It Up' is part of a new two-part single, which is set to drop on February 18th via the Yard Act associated label Zen F.C.

Paired with 'Black & Blue', the songs seem to emphasise the contrary shades of Baba Ali, and emerged from lockdown.

'Living It Up' carries a pent up sense of frustration, one that never quite finds resolution - echoing our fractured pandemic mindsets, it sits neatly in a lane of its own.

Baba Ali comment...

"We first started work on ‘Living It Up’ and ‘Black & Blue’ during 2020, which was, in spite of all the challenges, a very fruitful creative period for us. At the end of the summer 2020, we decided to set these songs aside to work on the album, 'Memory Device' with Al Doyle."

"After touring the new record in the fall, we returned to the abandoned songs and immediately realised that they felt even more relevant to how our live performances on stage have become. The songs also feel like a bridge between what we've released so far and the direction we are heading in. We're doubly excited that we've been able to share this release through Yard Act’s label Zen F.C."

Tune in now.

- - -