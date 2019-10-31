Baba Ali Shares Enticing New Single 'House'

London based New Yorker Baba Ali has shared new single 'House'.

The potent talent is now based in the UK, and was recently drawn into the orbit of The Kills' guitarist Jamie Hince.

The pair have been working on new material, with new single 'House' landing on the Danger Mouse helmed 30th Century Records imprint.

Part of an incoming EP titled 'This House', the new song picks apart the complexities of human relationships.

Casting his familial microcosm against wider societal disruptions, Baba Ali comments:

“In the house I was living at the time, there was a TV, the news was pretty much always on. It was a moment when there was this sense of that things were unravelling and the facades of society and order weren’t holding up anymore.”

Opaque soul with an abstract sense of pop, you can check out 'House' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.