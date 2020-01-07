Baba Ali Shares Biting Lockdown Jam 'All These Wires'

NYC-via-London songwriter Baba Ali has shared his urgent new single 'All These Wires'.

Laying down a host of fresh ideas throughout lockdown, the American transplant is working with real alacrity.

New single 'All These Wires' leads this creative charge, and comes as he preps a full mixtape.

It's a biting, wiry guitar blaster, one that bristles with scarcely restrained energy just waiting to be released.

Baba Ali took charge of the video, too, and its lo-fi VHS style approach is reminiscent of those old Public Service Broadcasting shows.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.