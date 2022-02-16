Baba Ali Share Potent Single 'Black + Blue'

Baba Ali have shared their new single 'Black + Blue'.

Out now, it's part of a double-single release, and it represents Baba Ali at their most direct.

Seemingly penned in a New Jersey basement during lockdown, Baba Ali return to the song to open it up and inject fresh energy.

Bubbling electronics with an organic feel, the sloping bass line touches on New York's post-punk lineage.

Sitting somewhere between the Mudd Club and bruising 2k22 songwriting, 'Black + Blue' has something menacing in its veins.

“We ended up reacting to the beginning of lockdown by writing a tonne of new songs in my basement in New Jersey,” tells Baba.

“Some of the tracks ended up forming a mixtape that we put out on Bandcamp. 'Black & Blue' was a song from that collection of songs, and one we were really happy with at the time, so this was an interesting opportunity to open the track up again and see how our experiences since that period had changed our approach to recording.”

Out now on ZEN F.C., the label run by Yard Act members James Smith and Ryan Needham, you can catch Baba Ali supporting Yard Act at London's Village Underground on February 17th.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sean Dower

- - -