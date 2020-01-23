Baauer Shares New Project 'The Boptape'

Baauer has shared his new mixtape 'The Boptape'.

The producer's recent album 'PLANET'S MAD' was packed with his trademark flair, and duly picked up a handful of Grammy nominations.

With no live activity to speak of, 2020 saw Baauer increase his TWITCH use, often creating tracks live on the service.

Ending the year on a high, he's collected the best of these tracks into a full blown mixtape.

Out now, 'The Boptape' is available to download free from his website , and comes equipped with some pleasingly off piste visuals.

Check out the intro below...

Photo Credit: Kylie Hoffman

