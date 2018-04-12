Baauer, Lunice, Littlebabyangel Launch LuckyMe Advent Calendar

It's the most wonderful time of the year - LuckyMe have launched their Advent calendar.

The label's annual tradition of rewarding fans with free music pays off if you've been well behaved or a little sod, and it always delivers some intriguing new tracks.

From today - December 13th - to The Big Day itself, LuckyMe will share bundles of new music, featuring remixes, unheard tracks, and a whole bunch more.

Opening with new tracks from Baauer, Lunice, and Littlebabyangel, it's a broad-ranging trio of new tracks, featuring three very distinct artists.

We reckon the new Lunice jam might just shade it - tune in below.

