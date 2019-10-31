B Young Shares Isolation Playlist With Clash

During these very uncertain times and previous times before, music has always been somewhat of a soothing component that makes life that tad bit better. So, in order to support our community of readers and listeners, we’ve enlisted some of our favourite artists to curate playlists of their most-loved songs.

Isolate With… is our new playlist series where artists share songs that have been helping them through these troubling times, especially the redundant isolation.

Our first edition of Isolate With… is curated by East London’s finest, B Young. Known for his charting hits such as ‘Jumanji’ and ‘079Me’, B has kindly put together a playlist featuring bangers from artists from the UK all the way to the US and more - from the likes of J Hus all the way to Roddy Ricch.

A more upbeat collection, this playlist is perfect for taking a break from your busy work schedule and throwing a one man/woman party in order to lift your spirits.

Over the coming weeks, new playlists will be added by more artists available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify in order to supply the perfect soundtrack for your lockdown. Be sure to follow us on both to stay updated!

Tune in below.

APPLE MUSIC

Words: Debbie Ijaduola

