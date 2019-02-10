B O K E H's Self-Contained Creativity Fuels Brave New Single 'Options'

B O K E H is a truly multi-national artist.

A product of these globalised times, she was born in South Africa, raised in New Zealand, and now finds herself wandering the streets of Berlin.

Her creative background is equally diverse - B O K E H has experience in film-making, acting, and directing, alongside music.

A striking songwriter, new single 'Options' finds this Berlin based artist stretching her music still further, continually seeking out fresh ideas.

It's a song about change, about looking within and realising what's right for your life; it'a also a wistful digital pop mover, one that revels in the pleasure of sound.

"Sometimes life needs to change. It takes a lot of courage and strength to ‘take a good look’, to move on from something or someone," she comments. "Options is about moving forward, plunging into the unknown and finding your own sense of pleasure and freedom in what you want and who you want to be."

B O K E H also steers the video, a work that hinges on the narrative of its dancer protagonist Dominic. Wonderfully shot, it's a tale of reinvention and self-realisation. She continues:

"Dominic hides his desire to be a professional dancer and his true sexuality. He is trapped inside a square box. One day a week he hires a private dance studio, a space where he can let go, be his real self and find his own validation. We see Dominic dancing his internal battles with his identity, gender and sexuality, until he loses his inhibitions and fears, finally claiming his own body, desires and choices."

Tune in now.

‘Options’ by B O K E H drops on Gloomstone Records on October 4th. Get it here: https://ditto.fm/options

