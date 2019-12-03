Azure Ryder Shares Stirring Debut Single 'Dizzy'

Australian riser Azure Ryder marks her debut with new single 'Dizzy'.

Still only 23 years old, Azure grew up in a coastal town close to Sydney, and became used to her paradise surroundings.

Long walks allow her time to think, and this sense of space and time permeates her work.

New single 'Dizzy' is her introduction, and it's a confident, stirring debut from the Australian newcomer.

The sparse arrangement hinges on that sloping bass line, while her persistent, un-yeilding vocal has shades of Stevie Nicks.

An extremely direct pop statement, 'Dizzy' has a gently contagious feel that subtly wins you over.

Tune in now.

