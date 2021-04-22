Aziya Shares Trippy Single 'Heaven For Me'

Rising force Aziya has shard her new single 'Heaven For Me'.

First catching attention with those viral covers last year, she's almost sealed off work on her incoming debut EP.

Coming this summer via Platoon, new single 'Heaven For Me' is a deeply lysergic offering, melding her alt-pop focus with some psychedelic elements.

Azıya comments: “‘Heaven For Me’ is a romanticised and fantasised version of a very toxic relationship - it relays the story of someone in love with a person plagued by narcissism and inner demons. I’ve tried to depict the ill fate it brings to the one in love with that person. It's a fairytale description of a very real scenario that happens in front of us everyday.”

'Heaven For Me' comes equipped with visuals from Thomas James, who amplifies the kaleidoscopic feel of the songwriting.

The singer continues: “I wanted the video to have that hazy, dreamy, ethereal quality to it. I produced this track referencing a lot of psych rock bands - from Led Zeppelin to Ebo Taylor so I definitely wanted it to have a nod to the 70s - the prime era of psychedelic music.”

Tune in now.

