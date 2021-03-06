Aziya Returns With New Stormer 'Blood'

Azıya has shared her new single 'Blood' in full.

The newcomer's incoming EP 'We Speak Of Tides' will be released on July 2nd, and she's playing a headline show at London's Paper Dress Vintage on July 21st.

Surging into fresh areas, Aziya has just shared a brand new single for fans. 'Blood' - she says - "is a song as an attempt to remind a family member that we are literally blood related. It explores my frustrations in realising that there are no loyalties or sense of bond between us and how confusing that is. I wanted the track to highlight the intensity I was feeling when this particular loved one felt so distant."

Dealing with that frustration with a raw, potent sound palette, the potency of the single is echoed in the video.

She comments: "I wanted the ‘Blood‘ video to expose how selfish acts and personal struggles can cause toxicity in close relationships, while simultaneously submerging the viewer into a cinematic and surreal world. The oozing blood-like creatures act as a visceral experience of this toxicity, whilst the club setting symbolizes the chaotic and frantic nature that my mindset starts to take on as I try to understand why this relationship is falling apart."

Online now, you can check out 'Blood' below.

- - -