Azekel Surges Into Darkness With 'Crescent Moons'

Azekel has returned with his new release ‘Crescent Moons’ via his own independent record label Thunderlightning Records.

The R&B artist has also announced a new upcoming EP called ‘Azekel Unreleased’, taking this time to release a collection of songs recorded last year that recently resurfaced.

“It felt right to release it now, I mean I’ve been listening to them often” he said. ‘Azekel Unreleased’ is a departure away from the sound of his 2018 album ‘Our Father’, Azekel explained that, “it’s definitely a darker sound, more freeform. I was inspired by previous collaborators Massive Attack a lot, and the merging of genres”.

When describing ‘Crescent Moons’ he called it, “a very visceral track, we just pressed record and however I was feeling, we kept”.

The song reflects on a past relationship, a fierce drum track provides the rhythm for Azekel’s vocals that flow in the spirit of his fury. Firing off lyrics at high velocity whilst also taking moments to soulfully reflect.

‘Crescent Moons’ is out now and ‘Azekel Unreleased’ will be out on May 7th.

Words: Matthew Pywell

