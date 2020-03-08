Azealia Banks Hits Out At Media Hypocrisy

Azealia Banks has posted a new update, hitting out at the media landscape.

The controversial rapper alarmed fans over the weekend, posting a series of increasingly bleak Instagram updates.

Flirting with suicidal language, the artist - who has spoken extensively about her mental health issues - appeared to be in a dark place.

Many different outlets - including Clash - reported this as News, since that's essentially what it was.

Now Azealia Banks has seemingly rebounded, and has posted a cheeky update taking a swipe at the media landscape.

She writes: "Big LOL to all the outlets reaching out for a story grab disguised as genuine concern..."

"Same outlets who routinely exclude me from the 'powerful Black women' narratives'."

She ends: "Call me when you're ready for that cover shoot sis..."

Check it out HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.