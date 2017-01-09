AZARI's 'Gotasoul' Is A Titanic Statement

For a while there Azari & III were the most exciting dance group on the planet.

Astonishing production matched to vivid imagery, their live shows have become the stuff of legend, an underground phantasia that rippled with imagination.

Toronto producer AZARI has held true to this outlaw stance, and with the group now a memory is ready to stand alone.

New single 'Gotasoul' is an emphatic statement, drawing influence everywhere from the house explosion to vogue and ballroom culture.

It's a stunning return, a propulsive, endlessly fascinating manifesto delivered with style, grace, and no small degree of revolutionary panache.

The start of something special, the full video for 'Gotasoul' is an incredible audio-visual experience steered by James Moore, who recently garnered praise for his work with Arca.

A futuristic drive against tech dystopia driven by multi-national corporations, 'Gotasoul' is a cry for the humane against an encroaching atmosphere of digital surveillance.

Watch it now.

Written & Directed by James Moore

Produced by Dan Wender for The Umbrella

Starring Cheeky Ma

Director of Photography Marie Simonova

Edited by Anthony Miralles & Ian Hurdle

Styling by Polina Svar

LED Wearable by Possessed & James Moore

Titles by Andrew Strasser

VFX Closing sequence by QUALIATIK

