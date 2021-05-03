Azıya Shreds Hard On 'Slip!'

UK riser Aziya shreds hard on new single 'Slip!' - tune in now.

The newcomer is only 21 years old, and she bursts with energy from every pore.

With the pandemic pushing her off the road in 2020, Aziya turned inwards, focussing on self-growth and music.

New single 'Slip!' finds Aziya charging out of the traps, a guitar laden alt-pop burner that scorches to the very touch.

A song about "the idea of becoming infatuated with someone in a single moment" it draws on personal experiences with infatuation following a chance encounter at a party.

"I remember going to the studio the day after this party and just wanting to get all my thoughts and creations about this person off my mind. I wrote slip as a warning to my hormones to chill out because if I keep this person on my mind any longer, I’m definitely gonna slip / fall for someone that’s not worth the time."

British Director Libby Burke Wilde steers the stylish video, with Aziya explaining that “when making the track ‘Slip!’ it immediately had a very raw and angsty energy, I guess cos of the nature of the lyrics - I knew straight away that the video needed to match this. I also wanted to create an atmosphere similar to loads of sick small (sweaty) London venues I’ve played in. This was really key for my first video seeing as that’s where this project was born.”

Tune in now.

