Ayra Starr's 'DITR' Shouts Out Africa's New Generation

Ayra Starr has shared the full video for her song 'DITR'.

The Nigerian artist's explosive rise has been incredible to see, with her debut EP marking Ayra out as a potential star.

But she's not done there - aiming to up-lift those around her, the 18 year old wants to voice the fears and hopes of a generation.

'DITR' is a piece of soul searching lyricism, adapting her altÃ©-inspired sound to approach Africa's new generation.

She says: "'DITR' is an ode to Gen Z. Weâ€™re coming of age in a really weird, scary time and I hope this lets people know that theyâ€™re not alone."

The video has an emotive flair, matching superb cinematography to an enticing narrative dynamic - tune in now.

