Ayo Beatz Flips Joel Corry's 'I Wish' Into A Drill Banger

Ayo Beatz has flipped Joel Corry's new single 'I Wish' into a bona fide drill banger.

Five time BRIT nominee Joel Corry is back once more, blending club tropes with his inestimable pop touch.

Out now, 'I Wish' is a razor-sharp return, and it's well on the way to extending Joel Corry's chart run.

This new remix takes the song somewhere different, however, with Ayo Beatz retaining Mabel's soulful hook while adding UK drill elements.

Recruiting an all-star gang of guest MCs, this new version of 'I Wish' is peppered with fresh bars from SwitchOTR, Hardy Caprio, Ms Banks, and ZieZie.

Tune in now.

