AyChibs Shares UK Garage Shuffler 'Grounded'

North London's AyChibs has shared his new single 'Grounded'.

A multi-disciplinary artist, AyChibs wants to use his work to create a platform that will raise others up.

Looking to create a community through his music, his latest single matches his potent personal appeal to some key guests.

'Grounded' is a UK garage shuffler, one that showcases AyChibs at his most creative, and also his most playful.

It's not just about him, though, with the track finding room for Weyland McKenzie, Penny Morr, and Careless.

He says: “I decided to go for a little garage bounce cos it was so vibesy, I don’t even know what inspired that, but it felt right. When I finished the beat, I played it in a few DJ sets just to see how it felt and everyone loved it.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nwaka Okparaeke

