Aya Nakamura Is A Viral Sensation

Aya Nakamura seems to have that golden touch.

The French artist matches afrobeats to R&B, hip-hop to pop, producing something that is completely accessible, totally addictive, and yet still has that underground flavour.

Her breakout single 'Djadja' has already conquered Europe, an infectious, sensual jammer that places her vocal right to the fore.

The original track is in French, and has earned a place in the history books by becoming the first French language track to hit the top spot on the Dutch chart.

Afro B has stepped in to give 'Djadja' a UK-centric remix, and it's already causing a stir with its sheer unrelenting energy.

So, could Aya Nakamura make a dent on British shores? We wouldn't bet against it...

Tune in now.

