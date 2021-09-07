Axel Thesleff, ShiShi Unite With Ben Parag On 'Sajani 2.0'

Axel Thesleff and ShiShi combine with Ben Parag on 'Sajani 2.0'.

Collaboration is the name of the game, with electronic composer Axel Thesleff locking swords once more with ShiShi.

The two have a deep creative relationship, something that enables them to unlock hitherto unexplored aspects of their creativity.

'Sajani 2.0' finds the pair inviting another voice into their lair, with New York based Ben Parag joining the session.

A totally overhauled version of the original, it finds the Dil hai Hindustani finalist peppering the song with his dulcet tones.

ShiShi explains...

Ben, who is an incredibly talented Hindustani classical vocalist, and I worked on the original version of this record at the end of 2020. I was going through heartbreak at the time and wanted to create a record that expressed what I was feeling, accompanied by classic Indian vocals. Ben absolutely nailed the vocals and then I thought about sending the track to Axel to reimagine it in his own way.

What I love about Axel’s music is how emotional it is and how tastefully he showcases Indian elements and motifs. He came back with an absolutely epic version that has a really cinematic feel to it, almost like the score to the final scene of a Bollywood movie.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tony Nicholson

- - -