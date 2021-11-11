Avril Lavigne's 'Bite Me' Is A Scorching Return

Avril Lavigne returns with nw single 'Bite Me'.

An icon of pop-punk, Avril has joined the DTA Records family, a label helmed by the one and only Travis Barker.

Indeed, Travis co-produced the new single, with 'Bite Me' tapping into the raw defiance of Avril's early work.

Out now, it's a red-hot return that puts her contemporaries back in their box.

Avril comments...

“I’ve always admired Travis and his work. The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album ‘The Best Damn Thing’ and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today. We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label, DTA felt like the perfect home for me and my new music. Travis understands my vision as a musician, my creative process as an artist, and my goals at this stage of my career.”

“I am excited to be dropping ‘Bite Me’. It’s an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”

For his part, Travis Barker comments: “Avril and I have been friends for a long time, but I think I’ve been a fan of hers even longer! She’s a true badass and an icon as a performer, songwriter, and presence. We had gotten in the studio earlier this year, and we were having so much fun that I knew I wanted to ask her to join the DTA team. I’m so stoked she’s now part of the label. I can’t wait for everybody to experience the incredible music she’s about to drop.”

Tune in now.

- - -