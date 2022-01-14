Avril Lavigne Announces New Album 'Love Sux'

It's out on February 25th...
Robin Murray
News
14 · 01 · 2022
Love Sux Artwork

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 14 · 01 · 2022
0

Avril Lavigne will release new album 'Love Sux' on February 25th.

The incoming album is her first blast of new music since 2019, and lands next month.

Out on February 25th, the record is dubbed as a return to her pop-punk roots and will be released via Travis Barker’s DTA Records.

Guests range from Machine Gun Kelly to Mark Hoppus, while blackbear appears on new single 'Love It When You Hate Me'.

Tune in now.

Tracklist:
Cannonball
Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
Bite Me
Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)
Love Sux
Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending
Avalanche
Déjà Vu
F.U.
All I Wanted (feat. Mark Hoppus)
Dare To Love Me
Break Of A Heartache

- - -

Avril Lavigne
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next