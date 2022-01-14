Avril Lavigne Announces New Album 'Love Sux'

Avril Lavigne will release new album 'Love Sux' on February 25th.

The incoming album is her first blast of new music since 2019, and lands next month.

Out on February 25th, the record is dubbed as a return to her pop-punk roots and will be released via Travis Barker’s DTA Records.

Guests range from Machine Gun Kelly to Mark Hoppus, while blackbear appears on new single 'Love It When You Hate Me'.

Tracklist:

Cannonball

Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

Bite Me

Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)

Love Sux

Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending

Avalanche

Déjà Vu

F.U.

All I Wanted (feat. Mark Hoppus)

Dare To Love Me

Break Of A Heartache

