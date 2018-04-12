Avril Lavigne Announces New Album 'Head Above Water'

Avril Lavigne is set to release new album 'Head Above Water' on February 15th.

The songwriter recently returned with her song 'Head Above Water', a highly personal offering that has clocked up more than 125 million streams in a matter of weeks.

It's the title track of her new record, which lands on February 15th. Avril comments:

“I feel like I’ve really opened up on this record more than I ever have before. Each song tells a story that will hopefully inspire others to believe in themselves and stand up for what they know is right and what they truly deserve!”

To celebrate the news Avril Lavigne has shared new single 'Tell Me It's Over' - seemingly "an anthem about being strong" it's inspired by classic vocalist such as Aretha Franklin and Etta James.

She comments:

“’Tell Me It’s Over’ is an anthem about being strong, finally putting your foot down and closing the door on a relationship that you know is wrong after time and time again of falling for their games. If someone doesn’t treat you the way you deserve to be treated, don’t put up with it. It’s understandably so hard because in the past every time you saw them, they sucked you in and you fell right back into their web, but not anymore starting now!”

“The vocals and the lyrics are very vulnerable which is reflective of the feelings I had in relationships like these. I wanted to write something classic and have been inspired by some of the timeless queens I listen to everyday at home, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin and Etta James. They represent women who stand up for women and aren’t going to put up with a man’s bullshit anymore!”

Tune in now.

