Avi Buffalo Accused Of Rape By Former Band Mate

Californian songwriter Avi Buffalo has been accused of raping a former band mate.

The songwriter - real name Avigdor Benyamin Zahner-Isenberg - has released three studio albums, with another project alongside Ari Prado arriving last year.

Musician Rebecca Coleman was a key part of those early Avi Buffalo recordings and live shows, before departing the group to co-found indie pop group Pageants.

Rebecca Coleman has now alleged that she was raped by Avi Buffalo, and has shared a full account on Instagram.

The post details how Avi came into her life, and how she initially joined the group as keyboard player and violist.

The two became romantically involved, with Rebecca stating that he was guilty of "countless instances of deception and dishonesty".

They broke up, but Rebecca remained involved with the project creatively, and the band subsequently signed to Sub Pop.

Rebecca Coleman alleges a first instance of rape when Avi invited her to take part in what he claimed would be a photo shoot, and a second instance while sleeping in the same bed.

Traumatised by this, she says she left Avi Buffalo in 2010, and was asked to sign "a contract not to talk negatively" about either the songwriter or the group.

She closes: "Honestly, I do not give a fuck. Time's up".

Clash has reached out to Avi Buffalo's reps for comment.

The full statement can be found below.

