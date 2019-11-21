Avey Tare Details New Solo EP 'Conference Of Birds' / 'Birds In Disguise'

Animal Collective musician Avey Tare has shared plans for his new solo EP 'Conference Of Birds' / 'Birds In Disguise'.

The two-sided document features material that has become a key part of his solo live shows, with fans able to soak them up at concerts earlier this year.

Split across two sides, the incoming 12 inch EP features side A’s 'Conference of Birds' and side B’s 'Birds in Disguise'.

Speaking about the concept, Avey Tare said: “Early mornings at the bar. Deep conversations with a stranger. A Disney Night parade gone wrong. The White Album is 2 CDs.”

Side A - 'Midnight Special', 'Red Light Water Show', and 'Disc One' - have been spun together into a new video, directed by Natalia Stuyk.

Tune in now.

'Conference Of Birds' / 'Birds In Disguise' will be released on December 5th.

Photo Credit: Madelyn Anderson

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.