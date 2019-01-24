Avey Tare Announces New Album 'Cows On Hourglass Pond'

Avey Tare will release new album 'Cows On Hourglass Pond' on March 22nd.

Animal Collective seem to be on something of a break, with each member free to do their own thing.

Panda Bear has already confirmed plans for something new, and band mate Avey Tare follows suit.

New album 'Cows On Hourglass Pond' arrives via Domino, landing on March 22nd following sessions last year with Dave Portner at Laughing Gas in Asheville, NC.

Recorded on a Tascam 48 half-inch reel-to-reel tape machine, the first song to be unveiled from the record is 'Saturdays (Again)'.

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Madelyn Anderson

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.