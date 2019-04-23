Avalanche Party Share Bold Clip For 'Rebel Forever'

Hard-touring underground rock outfit Avalanche Party simply refuse to stop.

Capable of sustaining lung-bursting, multi-national spells on the road, the five-piece give 100% each and every night.

Long-waited debut album '24 Carat Diamond Trephine’ taps into this frenetic energy, and it lands on November 22nd via So Knee Records.

With another massive UK tour on the cards, Avalanche Party have shared their bolshy, bruising new single 'Rebel Forever'.

We're able to share the full video, “filmed over the course of a few days in deep, dark Berkshire.”

“It shows a trip through time and the great outdoors and has two main stars,” they explain. “Django is a scaly fiend of the reptile family Chamaeleonidae who spends his time eating rump steak and shedding his dark and succulent past. Ron is a horrible WMC toilet of a cat who would rather the world left him alone.”

“This broadcast was made possible by Welsh wizard Kyle 'Eagle Burger' Howells and his unflinching vigour, boundless generosity and eye for a mood. Rebel Forever.”

Tune in now.

Catch Avalanche Party at the following shows:

November

13 Preston Live

14 Liverpool Jimmy's

15 Glasgow Broadcast

16 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

20 London The Shacklewell Arms

21 St. Albans The Horn

23 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

29 Newport Le Pub

30 Bath Moles

December

1 Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

4 Sheffield Record Junkee

5 York The Fulford Arms

6 Hull The Adelphi

12 Southampton The Joiners

13 Nottingham The Angel

14 Middlesbrough Westgarth Social Club

Photo Credit: Jason Ferdinando

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.