Autechre Share Surprise Album 'PLUS'

Seminal electronic duo Autechre have shared surprise album 'PLUS'.

The project's new album 'SIGN' - their first for almost a decade - was released earlier this month, and won immediate acclaim.

In our review Clash writer Nick Roseblade said 'SIGN' "is an album that doesn’t just get under your skin, but in your head. If you give it enough time it will own, you and you will feel better for it. Autechre have returned and the wait was definitely worth it."

New album 'PLUS' follows this, and it's online now - lasting just over an hour, it's contains nine tracks in all.

A 2LP / CD package is incoming, due to be released on November 20th.

Tracklist

1. DekDre Scap B

2. 7FM ic

3. marhide

4. ecol4

5. lux 106 mod

6. X4

7. ii.pre esc

8. esle 0

9. TM1 open

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.