Autechre Have Just Released 19 New Albums

Autechre have surprised fans by dropping 19 new live albums via their online store.

The seminal electronic duo last released a full album in 2016, with 'NTS Sessions' following their superb broadcasts on the station.

Bringing together rare, unheard, and unfamiliar material, the physical release stretched across some 12 LPs.

Going one better, Autechre have now dropped 19 live albums as a digital release on their web store.

The sets were recorded across several North American cities, and come in MP3, WAV/FLAC 16 bit lossless and 24 Bit WAV format.

A treasure trove for fans, you can dive in HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.