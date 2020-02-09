Autechre Announce New Album 'SIGN'

Autechre will release new album 'SIGN' on October 16th.

The seminal electronic group last released a full studio album in 2013, but they could hardly be accused of slacking since then.

2018 saw Autechre share their colossal 'NTS Sessions 1-4', a huge drop of new music that essentially encompassed several different album projects.

New album 'SIGN' lands on October 16th, and it runs for just over an hour.

Released on Warp, it follows seven instalments of their AE_Live series.

'SIGN' will be released on October 16th. Tracklisting:

1 M4 Lema

2 F7

3 si00

4 esc desc

5 au14

6 Metaz form8

7 sch.mefd 2

8 gr4

9 th red a

10 psin AM

11 r cazt

