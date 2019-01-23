Austria's At Pavillon Return With New Album 'Believe Us'

Austria's At Pavillon are heroes in their homeland.

Beloved by late night radio, their pot pourri of indie rock songwriting and global beats has been compared to everyone from Queen to M.I.A. in their pursuit for the perfect sound.

Set to break out in 2019, At Pavillon played a storming set at Eurosonic in the Netherlands, and now have their sights firmly fixed on the UK.

Debuting new material at Austria’s biggest music festival FM4 Frequency last summer, the band's new album 'Believe Us' drops on January 25th.

It's a surge of righteousness, with At Pavilon urging freedom over restrictions, whether that's musical or personal.

As the band themselves say: "It is a call up to believe in ourselves again. We define ourselves predominantly through differences and we forget about the universal faith in mankind. Our faith can move mountains, but only if we build bridges instead of walls. What is the 'right' belief? Who is to say what’s right or wrong? Our debut album 'Believe Us' deals with such questions".

At Pavillon continue: "It's an album that motivates people to be who they are and want to be. An album for optimists, believers, dreamers - an album with the aim to keep hope alive."

Tune in now.

