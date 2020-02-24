Australia's Spacey Jane Share Glorious Single 'Skin'

Perth, Australia newcomers Spacey Jane have shared their new single 'Skin'.

The band have already caused a stir in their homeland, with the wide open space in their music so neatly reminiscent of Western Australia's vast expanse.

There are shades of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever in the songwriting, too, with a hint of that War On Drugs take on homeland rock.

New album 'Sunlight' lands on June 12th, and to coincide Spacey Jane have confirmed a short burst of UK shows.

Hitting The Great Escape, Live At Leeds, Dot To Dot, Hit The North and more, as well as two London headline shows, it'll be a feverish month-long run.

New single 'Skin' is online now, and it feels like a bunch of Aussie ne'erdowells re-crafting a Bob Seger anthem.

Tune in now.

Spacey Jane will release new album 'Sunlight' on June 12th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.