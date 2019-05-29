Australia's Please Wait Link With Masego On 'Flight 99'

The world is increasingly becoming smaller thanks to the impact of the internet.

A song released on an Australian label can air on a British site, and be streamed by a global audience, all within a few minutes.

A song like this one perhaps. Please Wait is a new collaborative project, with Ta-ku and Matt McWaters combining to forge some fresh ideas.

A project that initially began life as email messages, Please Wait has grown to occupy its own potent identity.

New single 'Flight 99' is out now, and it's a deft bumper, the sparse arrangement uniting hip-hop leaning beats to opaque synths and drifting wisps of digital sound.

The cream on top comes from Masego, with the American artist blessing 'Flight 99' with a stunning vocal, and an effortlessly relaxing saxophone solo.

We're entranced, and - thankfully - there's a lot more to come.

