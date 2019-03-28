Australia's Pink Matter Share Dazzling 'Soul Fruit' Video

Brisbane's Pink Matter have this soulful touch to their music.

The collective channel a host of different ideas in their songwriting, ranging from psychedelic flourishes to neo-soul.

New single 'Soul Fruit' is a mini-manifesto, with its soft-hued production and its slumped, almost West Coast style rhythm.

Influences would range from Erykah Badu to Common, but it's given a club twist, one that is resolutely individual in its outlook.

Out now, we're able to share the full video for 'Soul Fruit' and it's a colourful extravaganza, a real insight into their world.

Pink Matter explain...

"'Soul Fruit' is based on the duality of reality verses a contrived image that’s been edited and warped to show only what a person wants to portray. It’s about being aware that people can be hiding a lot of things behind perceived achievement, beauty and credibility."

Tune in now.

