Australia's Hazlett Opts For Reflection With 'Suncats'

Australia's Hazlett has always been an over-thinker.

The slightest detail can be magnified into something supremely important, taking over large aspects of his life and imagination.

Perhaps that's why music is so key. It has an ability to both focus and settle his thoughts, resulting in something pure.

A potent songwriting voice, Hazlett utilises music as therapy, both a vessel for his thoughts and a means to broadcast them.

New single 'Suncats' was produced by Freddy Alexander, a slice of sun-kissed melody that arose from a chance conversation.

"I was lying on the floor of the studio sulking and strumming my guitar. The sun was reflecting off it and dancing along the wall when my Swedish friend pointed to the reflections and said: what do you call those in English? I said we didn't really have a word for something like that. He explained in Sweden you call them 'Solkatter' which directly translates to 'Suncats'."

"That word flipped the switch for me. It took something so simple or unnoticeable and made it poetic. It was like a metaphor that snapped me out of my cliché post break-up depression."

He finishes: Find a little beauty in the mundane and even a little good in the bad. If you do that nothing is ever a waste of time.”

Photo Credit: Kel Ang