Australia's Bootleg Rascal Drop Storming New Two-Part Single

Bootleg Rascal are Australia's party band, a group whose effervescent touch taps into the country's unrelenting optimism.

Crisp funk-pop with a slick digital feel, the duo's storming year continues with a lengthy tour across Australia and New Zealand.

Dates have been announced and bags have been packed, with Bootleg Rascal now sharing a vivid two-part single.

'Get Over Myself' pits that soulful vocal against a slumped hip-hop beat, while bringing heaps of fun to the party.

The band's Lara explains: “We really wanted to do something different, explore incorporating different aspects of music that we really love listening to, like hip-hop and soul. It’s also just a hell fun song".

'Tryin' To Run' meanwhile features Jimmy Young on guitar, and his quicksilver performance adds a loose, jam-feel to the track.

He explains: “We just wanted to create a bit of a Cake-esque jam; something you can have some fun with. I think this is a pretty classic style Bootleg jam. Some groove driven dirty riffs with a gang bang, sing-a-long ending”.

