Austra Shares New Single 'Mountain Baby'

Katie Stelmanis returns with a new album, and a batch of re-arranged tour dates, later this year.

New album 'HiRUDiN' lands on May 1st, with the Canadian songwriter sharing new song 'Mountain Baby'.

The track features SOPHIE collaborator Cecile Believe, and it's a different take on the break up song.

A piece that finds Austra grounded in secure roots, it utilises some beautiful choir harmonies, supplied by students from Wilkinson Public School in Toronto where Katie’s mother is a teacher.

She comments...

"'Mountain Baby' explores the different stages of a breakup. Surrounded by a feeling of unknown and grounded only by a hidden sense to move forward (the choir), we’re also reminded through flashbacks of both the uncertainty and resistance we experienced in the relationship (Katie), as well as the pure, unbridled joy (Cecile)."

Photo Credit: Virginie Khateeb

