Aussie Rockers Pacific Avenue Swagger Back With 'Easy Love'

Aussie rockers Pacific Avenue have sneaked a lil preview of new single 'Easy Love' to Clash.

The band are a hot ticket in Australia, with a few upcoming tour dates - yep, they're allowed to do that Down Under - selling out in record time.

New single 'Easy Love' is an anthem in waiting, with the Kiama based four-piece letting their swagger come to the fore.

Stripped back garage rock with real attitude, it comes with a neat video, one that taps into the wistful side of their lyricism.

Tasman Wilson shot the clip in Kiama, using 16mm film to create a vintage aesthetic.

“A lot of thought and work would go into the shots as lighting and movement had to be spot on due to limited amount of film,” explains the band's Harry O’Brien. “Although it was quite a meticulous process, we managed to film the majority of the clip in one day, starting at 5am in the morning and ending at midnight. Safe to say we were exhausted by the end.”

Check out a preview below.

