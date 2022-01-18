Aussie Indie Rock Types PLANET Share 'Information Overload'

Australian indie rock outfit PLANET return with new single 'Information Overload'.

Out this week, it's the title track of the band's incoming album, which promises to delight fans.

The full LP drops on March 11th, with PLANET currently laying out plans for a full 13 date UK and Ireland tour this Spring.

All that is in the future, however, with PLANET now unveiling their brand new single.

An indie pop booster, 'Information Overload' fizzes with electricity, the pang of nostalgia interwoven with something more personal.

The visuals dip in between a performance clip and news items from the past, mirroring the past / present vibes of the lyrics themselves.

Matty Took comments...

“We wanted the video for ‘Information Overload’ to be as intense and sporadic as humanly possible so the idea was to make three separate clips and add in affected news clipping and ads. The final product was filming these clips projected on old TV/broadcast monitors - quite obviously portraying the title of the song, but subtly highlighting how when there is so much going on you can't think at all or do anything with clarity.”

Tune in now.

