Aurora Covers Harry Styles' 'Golden'

Aurora has shared a dulcet cover of Harry Styles' 'Golden'.

The Norwegian songwriter dropped past Radio 1 HQ, taking part in their intimate and always-revelatory Piano Sessions.

Performing her own 'A Temporary High' - stripped from her recent album 'The Gods We Can Touch' - she also performed a cover.

Opting to re-work a pop god, Aurora chose to reinterpret Harry Styles' 'Golden' in her own inimitable fashion.

A hushed, intimate performance, she strips away the studio gloss and opts for a more immediate form of connection, one that chews on the song's bare bones.

Re-visit her Piano Session below.

