Au/Ra Swoops Back Into View With 'plz don't waste my youth'

Au/Ra has shared her riveting new single 'plz don't waste my youth'.

Each new release takes the pop riser close to her goal - and she's still only 19 years old.

'plz don't waste my youth' is about securing a space of her own, and pushing back against societal expectations.

A blast of rebellious pop freedom, 'plz don't waste my youth' engages with the "highlight reel on social media" while stamping out Au/Ra's own identity.

Au/Ra says...

“‘plz don’t waste my youth’ is about how young people kinda grow-up so quickly in today’s society. I think seeing everyone’s highlight reel on social media has raised expectations on us. When you turn 18, you’re supposed to have figured out what you want from life, but that’s not how it works."

"Personally, I sometimes felt I wasn’t getting to enjoy the time I had as a teenager, because I was plagued with the worry of being successful enough and having it all figured out. It’s not always easy to cope with, especially when you’re already an anxious person. I just really wanted to express how difficult it can feel for young people and society’s expectations of them and yell about it.”

