Auntie Flo, Sarathy Korwar Announce New Album 'Shruti Dances'

Auntie Flo and Sarathy Korwar have laid out plans for new album 'Shruti Dances'.

The fully collaborative work contains six new pieces, blending Sarathy Korwar's percussive abilities with Auntie Flo's meditative electronics.

Out on June 17th via the freshly overhauled Make Music imprint, it's a hugely exciting project - Clash has long been enormous fans of both artists.

The album is led by 'Dha' which originates in a long, flowing jam, its improvisatory appeal tumbling out past the barricades.

A free, heady experiment, it moves from tumbling percussive flurries to digital drone. Sarathy Korwar says on the track...

"'Dha' comes from one of the first jams we had on Day 1 of recording the album, so it’s only fitting that it’s one of the singles and the first track on the release.”

Auntie Flo goes on to explain: "'Dha' was effectively us just warming up! The most exciting part of the process - plugging things in, breaking them, testing where the boundaries are, getting a feel for the potential. 'Dha' ended up being a free-flowing rush of that excitement condensed into one song that continually goes in different directions".

Tune in now.