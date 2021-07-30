August Royals Shares Exhilirating 'Blue Football'

LA based August Royals has shared his exhilarating new single 'Blue Football'.

The Georgia born artist grappled with viral fame in 2019, when a snippet of his song 'Restless' scorched across Instagram.

With hundreds of thousands of views, August entered into a new world, one that pushed his music into different arenas.

A chance meeting with Kevin Abstract at a show in Los Angeles saw the two become friends and collaborators, swapping ideas on a near daily basis.

Freshly signed to RCA Records, August Royals hits a new level with his latest single.

Out now, 'Blue Football' is a carefully finessed song, one that balances the micro with the macro in its search for meaning.

A song about tackling personal demons, the Andrew Sandler directed clip expertly builds upon his lyricism.

Tune in now.

