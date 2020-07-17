August Alsina Shares New Single 'Entanglements' With Rick Ross

August Alsina has released new single 'Entanglements'.

The rapper was romantically involved with Jada Pinkett Smith, a fact that came to light following a high profile interview with the actress.

Husband Will Smith also appeared on the hour-long Red Table Talk cross-examination , in which she referred to her involvement with August Alsina as an "entanglement" .

Rather than let the matter go, the rapper has decided to use that as the name of his new single, which also features Rick Ross.

Honestly, there are no words.

Check out 'Entanglements' now.

Will Smith when August Alsina drops “Entanglement” feat. Rick Ross at midnight pic.twitter.com/QmXaAiKqog — Nav has 0 good songs (@NavHas0GoodSong) July 19, 2020

