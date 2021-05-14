Audrey Nuna Shares 10 Track Project 'A Liquid Breakfast'

New Jersey riser Audrey Nuna has shared her new 10 track project 'A Liquid Breakfast' in full.

The multi-talented artist can move from velvet R&B balladry to ferocious MC skills on the mic, and this affords her work real breadth.

Out now, 'A Liquid Breakfast' follows the acclaim lavished on singles such as 'damn right' and 'Blossom', while Chicago artist Saba appears on 'Top Again'.

At times highly personal, 'A Liquid Breakfast' is the sound of an artist wiping the slate clean, and getting something off her chest.

Audrey Nuna comments...

“‘a liquid breakfast’ is a sign of my adolescence. It's the soundtrack of my move from the suburbs into the city back into the suburbs. I was a kid when I started writing it. I’m still a kid but there was definitely some Pika to Raichu action throughout the course of this project. I hope I stay a kid forever.”

She continues: "'Duality' is a big recurring theme of this project and my life. Nonchalant and overthinking, foreign and familiar, hard and soft, ugly and beautiful, alone and lonely. I wrote a lot of this project from my apartment in New Jersey, recorded a bunch of it in my closet, sweating."

