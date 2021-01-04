Audrey Nuna Eases Back With 'Space'

Rising alt-R&B force Audrey Nuna has shared her new single 'Space'.

Today - April 6th - is the artist's 22nd birthday, and she's chosen this as a moment to gift something new to fans.

A full project is incoming, but for now you can bathe in the soulful glow of her new single 'Space'.

Out now, it's an enticing return, one that underlines her exacting nature, and her perfectionist streak.

Audrey comments: “I don’t like the feeling of half-assing anything...”

Directed by Loris Russier and creatively directed by Nuna herself alongside Khufu Najee, you can check out the video for 'Space' below.

Tune in now.

