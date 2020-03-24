Audrey Mika Drops Fiery Pop Cut 'Y U Gotta Be Like That'

Audrey Mika has released the visuals for her single ‘Y U Gotta Be Like That’.

The 19 year old hails from the Bay Area of California and first gained traction through YouTube, which is now very much a key platform for launching new artists.

She would sing covers and her own original material into a pink toy microphone. Her 2018 and 2019 albums ‘Are We There Yet’ and ‘Level Up’ were recorded entirely on Garageband. She released an EP called ‘5AM’ back in February and now her most popular single from that release has a video.

With vintage aesthetics, the video calls back to the late 90’s/early 200’s with clunky old school monitors, old Windows operating systems and even a sighting of a Tamagotchi. Audrey argues with KYLE in the virtual world through avatars and in the real world over the phone.

KYLE plays the part of an arrogant guy, “I know it’s hard for you sometimes, trying to keep me off your mind. Those problems are yours not mine”. The two of them then exchanging blows for the duration of the track.

Tune in below.

Words: Matthew Pywell

Photo Credit: Lauren Lamboy

