audiobooks Share Raucous New Cut 'Dealing With Hoarders'

Uncompromising duo audiobooks have shared barbed new cut 'Dealing With Hoaders'.

The pair will release their debut album 'Now! (in a minute)' on November 2nd, with a flurry of live shows incoming.

New cut 'Dealing With Hoarders' has a punk sense of energy, matching analogue electronics to those biting vocals.

A sonic attack, it's a kind of aural revenge against selfish flatmates, an urge towards space given fresh license through songwriting.

"'Dealing With Hoarders' was written when we realised we were both being driven mad by living with people who hoard," audiobooks say of the raucous track. "We got so angry we had to channel this into a song."

Tune in now.

Catch audiobooks at the following shows:

October

31 London EartH (Hackney Arts Centre)*

November

2 London Stranger Than Paradise (DJ Set)

3 Nottingham Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Bristol Rough Trade Bristol

6 London Rough Trade East

7 Cardiff Spillers Records

27 London Shepherd's Bush Empire**

December

15 Kirkcaldy Adam Smith Theatre

March

2 Manchester Yes

3 Nottingham Bodega

5 Bristol Louisiana

6 London Electrowerkz (Upstairs)

8 Brighton Green Door Store

9 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.