audiobooks Share New Single 'Black Lipstick'

audiobooks return with new single 'Black Lipstick'.
The two-piece have sculpted their new album, with 'Astro Tough' set to follow in the wake of their cult favourite debut.
Out on October 1st, new single 'Black Lipstick' is a system shuffler, with the two displaying their deep fondness for club culture.
It's a deep, atmospheric working, one that bubbles into techno territory, with David Wrench's production nous aligning with Evangeline Ling's whispered vocals.
The full video is online now, and it features Evangeline, a Goldsmith-educated artist, completing one of the oil-on-canvas artworks that accompanies the full album project.
Art in motion, you can check out 'Black Lipstick' below.
Photo Credit: Rachel Lipsitz
- - -