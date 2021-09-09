audiobooks Share New Single 'Black Lipstick'

audiobooks return with new single 'Black Lipstick'.

The two-piece have sculpted their new album, with 'Astro Tough' set to follow in the wake of their cult favourite debut.

Out on October 1st, new single 'Black Lipstick' is a system shuffler, with the two displaying their deep fondness for club culture.

It's a deep, atmospheric working, one that bubbles into techno territory, with David Wrench's production nous aligning with Evangeline Ling's whispered vocals.

The full video is online now, and it features Evangeline, a Goldsmith-educated artist, completing one of the oil-on-canvas artworks that accompanies the full album project.

Art in motion, you can check out 'Black Lipstick' below.

Photo Credit: Rachel Lipsitz

- - -